Pat Metheny Signs With BMG’s Modern Recordings

(CelebrityAccess ) — Grammy Award-winning jazz guitarist and composer Pat Metheny signed a a new recording agreement with the BMG imprint Modern Recordings.

The deal will be Metheny’s first new label in more than 20 years. With over 40 albums and a staggering 20 Grammys to his name, Metheny is the only artist in the history of the prestigious music award to have Grammys in 12 different categories, including Best Rock Instrumental, Best Contemporary Jazz Recording, Best Jazz Instrumental Solo, and Best Instrumental Composition, among others.

“Music is infinite and open. I have never felt limited by any of the cultural issues that live on the perimeter of the mission at hand. The quest that Modern Recordings is undertaking intersects perfectly with the kind of musician that I aspire to be. I am so excited to be able to continue the research under the auspices of this excellent team of people who love music without boundaries in the same way that I do,” Metheny said is his new label deal.

BMG launched Modern Recordings in 2019 to capitalize on the expanding number of ‘leftfield’ artists straddling the world of classical and jazz.

“It’s a big pleasure and honor to welcome Pat Metheny to Modern Recordings. Since his first album in 1976 he has developed a unique career as a musician, composer and as an artist, who has been always searching for new musical experiences. I am excited that he follows this path on his new album Road to the Sun, which opens another new chapter in his oeuvre,” said Christian Kellersmann, SVP Modern Recordings.