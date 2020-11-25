Irving Azoff To Keynote ILMC 33

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary talent manager Irving Azoff has been confirmed as the first keynote for the 33rd edition of the International Live Music Conference (ILMC).

The conference, which will go fully virtual in 2021 due to the lingering coronavirus pandemic, will feature an expanded schedule of panels, meetings, workshops and keynotes and for the first time in its history, will be open to everyone instead of just members.

“It’s important that the whole industry is able to come together at such a pivotal time for the industry’s recovery,” explains ILMC head Greg Parmley. “With that in mind, we’ve decided to open up ILMC to the wider live music family for the first time, ensuring as many delegates are possible are able to exchange ideas and benefit from each other’s expertise.”

Confirmed speakers announced for the 2021 edition of ILMC include Tim Leiweke (Oak View Group), Bob Lefsetz (Lefsetz Letter), Emma Banks (CAA), Sam Kirby Yoh (UTA), Tony Goldring (WME), Tom Windish (Paradigm) and Phil Bowdery (Live Nation). The first conference sessions will be announced in the coming days.

Even though the conference won’t take place in person next year, ILMC organizers are planning to ensure attendees still have ample opportunities to network with their peers and ILMC will host virtual networking lounges, speedmeetings, and virtual exhibition spaces, as well as a slate of nighttime events that will include a series of livestream performances from emerging artists.

Next year’s ILMC will also include a fully virtual version of the Arthur Awards. For ILMC 33, the Arthurs will feature several new award categories – including Unsung Heroes and Tour of the Decade that will be voted for live on the night. The ILMC Production Meeting (IPM) and Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) will both precede ILMC on Tuesday 2 March.

The full 2021 agenda for ILMC 33 will be published in January, ahead of ILMC 33, which is scheduled to take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Companies supporting the conference next year include Live Nation, Ticketmaster, CTS Eventim, Showsec and Tysers.