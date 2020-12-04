Spotify Wrapped For Artists 2020 Features Some New Insights

(Hypebot) — Spotify’s now viral “wrapped” feature shows artist performance data for the year gone by, and this year includes some useful new information on user behavior, and listeners who frequently share an artist’s music.

Guest post by James Shotwell of Haulix

It’s December once again, which means Spotify users worldwide are beginning to share their Wrapped stats. The Wrapped feature helps listeners understand their behavior platform, and it allows artists to understand how their music performs. It’s a unique piece of marketing that has helped set the streaming giant apart from its competition, and starting today, December 2, 2020, Wrapped features are available to everyone.

Last year, we ran an article on ways Spotify could improve Wrapped for Artists. We highlighted that the data provided didn’t have much value for musicians, even if it is fun to look at. Wrapped 2020 took our advice and now features additional information on user behavior, including a list of users who frequently share an artist’s music.

An example of Wrapped’s new insights for artists

A message posted to the Spotify blog regarding the release of Wrapped For Artists 2020 reads:

As an all too eventful 2020 winds down, it’s only right to take a moment to reflect on this extraordinary and challenging year as well as the strides you’ve made in the midst of it all. When we talk about 2020 in the years to come, we’ll, of course, tell a story of a pandemic, protests, and politics — but it will also be a story of resilience and the persistence of human connection. With the year coming to a close, it’s time to celebrate the essential bond between artists and fans with Wrapped. Starting today, artists and their teams can access their 2020 Artist Wrapped, a personalized summary of your year on Spotify that will tell you how your music connected with fans around the world. To access Wrapped, all you have to do is log in to your Spotify for Artists page on the web or mobile. If you haven’t claimed your account, don’t worry, you can do that here and then check out your Wrapped after. As long as you’ve had more than three listeners before October 31st, there’s a Wrapped experience waiting for you at Spotify for Artists.

What are you waiting for? Head over to Spotify for Artists and review your 2020 stats!

James Shotwell is the Director of Customer Engagement at Haulix and host of the company’s podcast, Inside Music. He is also a public speaker known for promoting careers in the entertainment industry, as well as an entertainment journalist with over a decade of experience. His bylines include Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, Substream Magazine, Nu Sound, and Under The Gun Review, among other popular outlets.