NIVA’s Adam Hartke To Testify In Front Of Congress In Support of Save Our Stages On Tuesday

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Adam Hartke, Co-chair of The National Independent Venue Association’s Advocacy Committee and owner of WAVE and The Cotillion in Wichita, is on tap to testify in front of the Senate Committee on Commerce Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 10am ET.

The hearing by the Subcommittee on Manufacturing, Trade, and Consumer Protection, will seek to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown on the live entertainment industry, including its effects on artists, venues, and related industries.

NIVA has advocated for a series of legislative measures that would provide a vital financial lifeline for the live events industry, including the Save Our Stages Act.

The bill, championed by Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and led by Representatives Peter Welch (D-VT) and Roger Williams (R-TX), has garnered more than 230 co-sponsors.

NIVA also supports extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for the millions that have been furloughed and laid off, as well as extended health subsidies.