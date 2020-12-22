The Ally Coalition Helps To Raise $350,000 To Combat LGBTQ Homelessness At The 7th Annual TAC Talent Show

BROOKLYN, NY (CelebrityAccess) — The Ally Coalition, a grassroots nonprofit that seeks to support organization serving homeless LGBTQ people, raised more than $350k during its 7th annual Talent Show.

The show, which took place live at the Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg, featured performances by The Chicks, Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, Spoon, Clairo, Brittany Howard, Hayley Williams, The Lucas Brothers, Rufus Wainright, and more.

As well, the show was livestreamed via Twitch for the first time in its history as it set a fundraising record.

Summing up the evening via Twitter, event host and TAC co-founder Jack Antonoff stated, “Thank you to everyone who performed and worked behind the scenes to make the 7th annual Ally Coalition Talent Show such a beautiful night. We raised over $350k to support homeless LGBTQ youth because of you all. See you next year… maybe in person.”

If interested, you can still donate or learn how to take action via TAC’s Talent Show Action Center.

The full Ally Coalition 2020 Talent Show lineup:

Jack Antonoff

Brittany Howard

Hayley Williams

Blue DeTiger

The Lucas Bros.

Chris Laker

Rachael Ray

Shamir

Big Red Machine

Clairo

Aidy Bryant

Reggie Watts

Rufus Wainwright

Tierra Whack

Sleater-Kinney

Mike Birbiglia

Jacqueline Novak

Alex Hong

Wallows

Claud

Spoon

Maggie Rogers

Muna

Andrew Dost feat. Joshua Davis

The Chicks

Anparna Nancherla

Kalen Allen

St. Vincent

Lana Del Rey