The Ally Coalition Helps To Raise $350,000 To Combat LGBTQ Homelessness At The 7th Annual TAC Talent Show

BROOKLYN, NY (CelebrityAccess) — The Ally Coalition, a grassroots nonprofit that seeks to support organization serving homeless LGBTQ people, raised more than $350k during its 7th annual Talent Show.
The show, which took place live at the Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg, featured performances by The Chicks, Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, Spoon, Clairo, Brittany Howard, Hayley Williams, The Lucas Brothers, Rufus Wainright, and more.
As well, the show was livestreamed via Twitch for the first time in its history as it set a fundraising record.
Summing up the evening via Twitter, event host and TAC co-founder Jack Antonoff stated, “Thank you to everyone who performed and worked behind the scenes to make the 7th annual Ally Coalition Talent Show such a beautiful night. We raised over $350k to support homeless LGBTQ youth because of you all. See you next year… maybe in person.”
If interested, you can still donate or learn how to take action via TAC’s Talent Show Action Center.
The full Ally Coalition 2020 Talent Show lineup:
Jack Antonoff
Brittany Howard
Hayley Williams
Blue DeTiger
The Lucas Bros.
Chris Laker
Rachael Ray
Shamir
Big Red Machine
Clairo
Aidy Bryant
Reggie Watts
Rufus Wainwright
Tierra Whack
Sleater-Kinney
Mike Birbiglia
Jacqueline Novak
Alex Hong
Wallows
Claud
Spoon
Maggie Rogers
Muna
Andrew Dost feat. Joshua Davis
The Chicks
Anparna Nancherla
Kalen Allen
St. Vincent
Lana Del Rey