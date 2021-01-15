Chad Hollister Launches A Livestreamed Benefit Concert To Support The New England Musician’s Relief Fund

WATERBURY CENTER, VT (CelebrityAccess) — Chad Hollister, Ryan Montbleau, members of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra are among the artists teaming up for VT Sounds a livesteamed benefit concert to help support the New England Musician’s Relief Fund in its mission to provide financial relief to artists impacted by COVID-19.

Created by singer-songwriter Chad Hollister, VT Sounds will include a range of musical styles, from jazz and classical to folk and rock. Performers will also share personal insights on the impact of the pandemic on the entertainment inudstry.

Artists announced for the benefit include Chad Hollister, Paul Asbell, Francesca Blanchard, Yahuba Garcia, Kris Gruen, Brett Hughes & Kat Wright, John Hughes, Dave Keller, KeruBo, Kinhaven Music School, Russ Lawton, Ryan Montbleau, Daby Toure, Ray Vega, Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Vermont Youth Orchestra, and Yellow Barn. Additional acts are expected to take part in the streaming concert as well.

“VT Sounds will shine a light on the vast amount of talent here,” said Chad Hollister, creator of VT Sounds. “We have so much to look forward to as we work our way through this challenging time. We are partnering with the New England Musicians Relief Fund to ensure that these folks, and all musicians across New England, can continue to survive until it is safe again to gather and perform together.”

VT Sounds is presented with the generous support of ZenBarn, Barr Hill, National Life, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, New England Technology Partners, Physician’s Computer Company, Green State Creative, Dave Jamrog Audio/Video and Big Heavy World.

The performances will take place at ZenBarn and will be broadcast on Friday, January 22 at 8:00 PM EST via ZenBarn’s Facebook and YouTube Pages as well as the NEMRF.

There is no cost to view the stream, but donations are encouraged.