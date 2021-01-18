Screen Actors Guild Awards Moves To April 4th

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will now take place on April 4th after the Recording Academy announced they had rescheduled the 63rd annual Grammy was pushed back from January 31st to March 14t, the same night the SAG Awards was originally intended to take place.

The ‘re-imagined’ award show will feature an hour-long that highlights and expands on the SAG’s I am an Actor opening and as well as the conferral of honors for outstanding performances of the past year.

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards production team will be led by SAG Awards Executive Producer Kathy Connell, with Avalon Harbor Entertainment and Hazy Mills Productions. Connell, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner have been tapped to return as Executive Producers for the 2021 show.

2021 marks the second year in a row that the SAG Awards have been forced to reschedule due to a date change by the Grammy Awards.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, starting at 9PM ET.