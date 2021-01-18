Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks Joins The Inaugural Lineup

Ian Courtney
NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music legend Garth Brooks is lined up to perform during the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

Brooks revealed his participation in the inaugural festivities during a press conference and highlighted his plan to perform music that calls to mind national unity.

“[I’m] excited, nervous, all the good things, because this is history,” Brooks said. “It’s an honor to get to serve and this is how I get to serve this country.”

Brooks will join a previously announced lineup that includes Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

Brooks went on to note that he doesn’t take a partisan stance on recent events but conceded that he found the Capitol rights to be “disturbing.”

“I think you saw the human race in a time that, for me as a person, seemed to reflect some other country’s headline, if that makes any sense. But its here and all I can do is beg and plead for everyone to take that second, that moment, take a breath and think about it. Think about your family, and the mark that you’re going to leave on this planet,” Brooks added.

