Ryuichi Sakamoto Treated For Rectal Cancer

(CelebrityAccess) — Celebrated Japanese composer and recording artist Ryuichi Sakamoto announced that he has been diagnosed with rectal cancer.

In a post to his website, the 69-year-old Japanese musician revealed that he was diagnosed last year. He said he successfully underwent surgery to treat the condition this month and remains in the hospital for treatment.

“Due to the circumstances, traveling long distances for work will be difficult,” he wrote in the post. “I will continue to work as much as I can while in treatment. There may be instances where I have to cancel my work.”

“From now on, I will be living alongside cancer. But I am hoping to make music for a little while longer,” he concluded.

This isn’t Sakamoto’s first brush with cancer and he was successfully treated for throat cancer in 2014.