The Cannes Film Festival Has Been Postponed Until Summer

CANNES, France (CelebrityAccess) — The 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, one of the motion picture industry’s leading annual events, has postponed until the summer of 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As announced last autumn, the Festival de Cannes reserved the right to change its dates depending on how the global health situation developed,” Organizers of Festival de Cannes said in a statement. “Initially scheduled from 11 to 22 May 2021, the Festival will therefore now take place from Tuesday 6 to Saturday 17 July 2021.”

The schedule change for Cannes 2021 was not entirely a surprise. In December, a spokesperson for the festival told the New York Times that organizers were weighing a date change due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases across Europe.

This is the second year the festival has been faced challenges from COVID-19. The festival, which was scheduled to take place in May 2020, was pushed back to the summer and later fully canceled amid a ban on public gatherings in France.

Cannes is the latest in a series of high profile European arts and culture events to be impacted by the pandemic. In December, the Berlin Film Festival, which was originally planned for February, has been pushed back to the summer, as was Switzerland’s Art Basel, which has been rescheduled for September.