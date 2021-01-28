Instagram, TikTok, Unveil New Creator Portals

(Hypebot) — In an effort to help creators maximize their efforts, both Instagram and TikTok are opening creator portals, which will help creators to more easily edit and upload content.

Guest post by Bobby Owsinski of Music 3.0

One of the things that creators on social networks sometimes run into is the fact that it’s not always clear in how to do things. If you’re used to posting one way but want to make a change, finding the information that you need isn’t always easy. Both Instagram and TikTok have announced that they’ve launched new creator portals to that will hopefully help creators maximize their efforts.

Instagram

Instagram just launched its new Professional Dashboard, which the platform says is, “a central destination to track performance, access and discover professional tools, and explore educational information curated by Instagram.”

The new Dashboard allows you to:

More easily track performance – You’ll see key trends and data based on your account performance, as well as as a way to compare with with past performance.

– You’ll see key trends and data based on your account performance, as well as as a way to compare with with past performance. Access to tools – You’ll get quick access to the tools for badges and IGTV promotions. This is also where you’ll find out if your account is eligible for monetization.

You’ll get quick access to the tools for badges and IGTV promotions. This is also where you’ll find out if your account is eligible for monetization. Get educated – It also provides links to all of Instagram’s tips and tracks that can be so useful for better engagement.

That all sounds well and good but everything above has been available all along. The Professional Dashboard just puts it all in one place so that it’s easier to find.

TikTok

The new TikTok Creator Portal puts six crucial elements at your fingertips:

Getting started on TikTok

TikTok creation essentials

Foundations for success

TikTok content strategy

Community guidelines and safety

Getting paid to create

Tapping one provides a range of tips, guides, and video overviews that will help creators better understand the platform. There’s also now an official @creatorportal TikTok account that you can follow for more assistance and updates to the latest creator lessons.

Although it’s great that these platforms are helping their creators do their job better, the ulterior motive is that will probably mean more income for the platform as well. Still not a bad strategy either way, so make sure to make use of both creator portals whenever you can.