A Pregnant Halsey Cancels Her Manic World Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — American pop singer-songwriter Halsey announced that her Manic World Tour has officially been canceled.

“Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I’ll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates. I miss seeing you all in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety. That being said, the Manic tour is now officially cancelled. We wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority now is getting your ticket money back to you immediately,” Halsey said in a post to her social media.

“This tour was supposed to be my most unique yet for a number of reasons. I was really looking forward to sharing this chapter of my life with you in the ways I best know how. But for now, I am dreaming of days where we can all be together again. I love you and we will adapt and grow and find new ways to connect despite the circumstances,” she added.

The tour, which was originally planned for 2020, was postponed due to COVID-19 and rescheduled for the summer of 2021.

The 26-year-old singer also revealed that she is expecting her first child with writer and producer, Alev Aydin.