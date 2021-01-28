SiriusXM’s Reports More Than 50 Million Users In 5 Years For Its Popular Thumbprint Radio

(CelebrityAccess) — SiriusXM’s Pandora streaming service’s highly personalized Thumbprint Radio marked its 5th year since launch and has reached the milestone of more than 50 million users in its history.

Thumbprint Radio is available to users on the Pandora platform once they have created at least three seperate personalized stations with at least four liked, or ‘thumbed’ songs each.

According to a statement from Pandora, users have collectively spent more than billion hours streaming their Thumbprint Radio stations over the past 5 years.

During that time, Thubprint Radio has played over 4.5 million unique songs from more than 300,000 unique artists, helped along by more than 1 billion ‘thumbs.’

Pandora’s Thumbprint is by far the most popular station on the platform and has been the #1 station on Pandora by total hours listened since it launched.

Pandora’s top 10 Thumbprint artists:

1. Drake

2. Eminem

3. Rihanna

4. Future

5. Chris Brown

6. Jason Aldean

7. Lil Wayne

8. Beyonce

9. 2Pac

10.The Weeknd