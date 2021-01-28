The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Tesla’s Brian Wheat

Brian Wheat is the bassist for Tesla and he has a new autobiography, “Son of a Milkman.” We chart the arc of Tesla’s career, from fame to breakup to today, when they’re making more money than ever, but we also delve into Brian’s anxiety and depression, which he hopes will aid others to recognize their issues and get help, knowing they are not alone. In addition, we cover Brian’s friendship with Jimmy Page, his passion for Victorian houses, his love of Italy… As my engineer remarked, talking to Brian was like hanging out in the recording studio, you’ll feel like an insider!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/brian-wheat/id1316200737?i=1000506867614

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2A1btHK6ueTs3tQN0QrPQq?si=3mwlmtmsSl28sqoAGxXCMw

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/The-Bob-Lefsetz-Podcast

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/brian-wheat-81178610

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/brian-wheat-81178610

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/brian-wheat-81178610