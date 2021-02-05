From 0 to 26 Album Sales Per Day

(Hypebot) –In this edition of the Music Marketing Manifesto podcast, we hear from Kevin Goetz, member of the metal band Mute Prophet, about how he was able to take his group from obscurity to success, no selling an average of 26 albums per day!

In the latest episode of the Music Marketing Manifesto Podcast we are going to speak with Kevin Goetz from the metal band, Mute Prophet. Kevin is a Music Marketing Manifesto member who I have watched over the last few years as he (along with other members of his band) took Mute Prophet from obscurity and turned them into an incredible indie success story.

When the band’s first album was released, they initially sold less than ten copies. Things didn’t look great for this symphonic metal band. However, Kevin is one of those guys that doesn’t give up, and he worked diligently over the last few years to master the art of direct to fan marketing. He has asked smart questions and has stuck with it for the last few years, and that hard work is really paying off!

These days Mute Prophet sees an average of 26 album sales per day, all on their own terms, and without touring!

In this episode Kevin pulls back the curtain on his band’s success and shares EVERYTHING. He walks you through his entire marketing process and shares the precise numbers. This is one you won’t want to miss.

