Troy Carter Joins SoundCloud’s Board

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Music streaming platform SoundCloud has appointed music and technology executive Troy Carter to its board of directors.

As well, Carter will serve as a strategic advisor to SoundCloud Chief Executive Officer, Michael Weissman, and the company’s board on a variety of issues related to the music industry, including new business models, artist development, and artist services.

Carter joins SoundCloud as the company pivots towards a broader relationship with the music industry, including direct relationships with artists, labels.

“Troy is one of the few leaders that have operated and succeeded in all sides of the music industry. And, at all times, Troy is one step ahead of the pack. We share the same vision and excitement for SoundCloud’s potential to shape the future of the music business,” said SoundCloud Chief Executive Officer, Michael Weissman. “It’s hard to think of someone better suited to join SoundCloud as we enter this new phase. I am honored to welcome him to the SoundCloud Board.”

Carter, who got his start in the industry managing artists such as Eve, Floetry, and Nelly, has also served as Global Head of Creator Services at Spotify.

More recently, he is the founder and CEO of Q&A, a technology and media company focused on music distribution, and his previous ventures include the branding and artist management company Atom Factory.

“Independent music continues to be the fastest-growing sector in the music industry and SoundCloud sits in the center,” Carter said. “I’m looking forward to working with Mike and the board to unlock massive opportunities for independent artists and labels throughout the world.”