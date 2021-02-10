Sony/ATV Rebrands As Sony Music Publishing

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sony’s music publishing division Sony/ATV is marking its 25th anniversary with a new brand identity, an updated logo, and what it says will be a new, artist-focused business model.

Under the leadership of Chairman & CEO Jon Platt, the refurbished company will be named Sony Music Publishing and has adopted a new publishing ethos of “every voice matters” with a goal of elevating songwriters.

“Sony Music Publishing has always embraced the power of songwriting to connect cultures and bring people together. Since its inception, Sony Music Publishing has supported the careers of songwriters and continues to defend their rights. Returning to the Sony Music Publishing name reconnects us to our legacy and further unifies our mission and culture with the Sony Corporation. Our new brand embodies a modern vision to be an authentic reflection of the music and songwriters we represent,” said Platt, announcing the updates.

The new name also comes with a new logo, which Sony says represents “an abstraction of sound waves—with resonance and vibrations that express infinitely expanding opportunities for songwriters.”

The name Sony Music Publishing was first retired in 1995 when Sony, through a joint venture with Michael Jackson, launched Sony/ATV. The joint venture followed Jackson’s acquisition of ATV Music, whch owned the Northern Songs, which included the rights to all the songs that John Lennon and Paul McCartney wrote during their time with the Beatles.

Sony acquired Jackson’s 50% stake in Sony/ATV in 2016, bringing the music publishing operation fully under Sony’s control.

The music publisher formerly known as Sony/ATV also holds the rights to Famous Music, which includes some of the most memorable music from film and television; the EMI catalog, as well as music by songwriters Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Calvin Harris, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Gabby Barrett, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Luke Bryan, Maluma, Miranda Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Sara Bareilles, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and many more.

“Sony Music Publishing’s dynamic new brand conveys the promise of our creative approach and our leadership in the music and entertainment space. Jon and Rob are continuing to advance Sony’s business and strengthen our reputation as a “Creative Entertainment Company with a Solid Foundation of Technology” with artists and songwriters around the globe. As a company that has been and continues to empower songwriters, I strongly believe that its inclusive brand message will lead to bringing people closer together, more than ever,” said Sony Corporation Chairman, President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida.