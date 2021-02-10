Shore Fire Media Promotes Jerome Ware To Account Exec

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm Shore Fire Media announced the promotion of Jerome Ware to Account Executive.

Ware, who operates out of Shore Fire’s Brooklyn offices, previously served as a junior account exec at the company. He started as an intern at Shore Fire before joining the staff as a full-timer in 2019 and now serves as a Black Press Specialist, the company said.

His previous experience also includes an internship at Atlantic Records.

During his tenure at Shore Fire, Ware has collaborated on publicity campaigns for Aloe Blacc, Black Pumas, Common, Fab 5 Freddy, Valerie June, Mandolin Orange, Mt. Joy, Nakhane, William Prince, and Raphael Saadiq, among others.

Ware is a member of the National Black Public Relations Society (NBPRS), and the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and he has volunteered for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and Song for Hope for several years.

“In the two years since he joined Shore Fire full-time, Jerome has established himself as a leading young voice here,” says Shore Fire President Marilyn Laverty. “He brings fresh perspective and deep sensitivity to his work, and has earned the admiration of his clients and co-workers alike. We’re excited to see his continued growth at the company.”