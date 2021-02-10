Danny Barton Named Sports Content Exec At UTA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the hire of noted sports executive Danny Barton for the newly-created role of Sports Content Executive.

Based in Los Angeles, Barton will be tasked with building out UTA’s original sports programming division, collaborating with Klutch Sports to develop and package content across multiple distribution platforms.

Barton brings more than a decade of experience as a development executive and producer of sports documentaries and most recently served as the Senior Director of Original Content at Fox Sports where he oversaw the network’s original documentary programming.

His portfolio at Fox also included the launch of the Sports Emmy-nominated documentary series MAGNIFY.

Barton’s c.v. also includes roles as a documentary producer on projects for HBO, Fox Sports, and ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 series.

“It is an exciting time for original sports content,” said Barton. “I have watched from the outside as UTA and Klutch Sports continue to position themselves as major forces in the unscripted and sports spaces. I am looking forward to joining the UTA team and to working closely with UTA’s top tier creators and Klutch’s incredible roster of athletes to develop programming across all platforms.”

“This year’s Super Bowl reminds us that sports present some of the greatest opportunities for storytelling,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “Klutch and UTA are excited to marry athletes and creators in the service of telling great stories. Danny’s passion and experience will help us unlock the many opportunities that we see ahead.”