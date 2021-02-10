Jay-Z, Carole King, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner Among The 2021 Nominees For The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

CLEVELAND, OH (CelebrityAccess) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced the nominees for induction as part of the class of 2021, with the likes of Jay-Z, Carole King, The Foo Fighters, and Mary J. Blige all in the running.

Seven out of 16 of the Nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, JAY-Z, Mary J. Blige, Fela Kuti, and Dionne Warwick. Chaka Khan was previously nominated both solo and with the band Rufus.

Previously nominated artists in the running again this year include Kate Bush, Devo, Carole King, LL Cool J, the New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, and Tina Turner.

If elected for induction this year, Carole King and Tina Turner will become the second and third female artists inducted twice, following Stevie Nicks’ who was last inducted in 2019.

As well, if the Foo Fighters make the cut, it will be the second time Dave Grohl has been inducted following Nirvana’s induction in 2014.

Nominees will be selected by an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry. Factors for consideration by the voting body include an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation, and refinement of technique.

“This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates” says John Sykes, Chairman, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These Nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

Inductees will be announced in May 2021. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony will take place in Cleveland, Ohio this fall.

The full list of 2021 nominees:

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

Iron Maiden

JAY-Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick