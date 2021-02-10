Report: Bruce Springsteen Arrested For DWI In November

SANDY HOOK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — Bruce Springsteen was reportedly arrested for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving in his home state of New Jersey.

According to the New York Post, a spokesperson for the National Park Service said the 71-year-old rock legend was arrested on Nov. 14th at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey.

According to TMZ, which first reported the arrest, Springsteen is due for his day in court in the “next few weeks” where he will face charges of DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

A source told the Post that while he’s no teetotaler, being intoxicated is atypical for The Boss.

“Bruce grew up playing in bars. Yes he drinks, but he’s not a drunk nor is he an alcoholic,” the source told the newspaper. “I’ve seen him at many private events with a drink in his hand, he drinks liquor, but I’ve never once seen him drunk.”