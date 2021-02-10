Emily Threlfall Yoon Joins ICM Partners

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — ICM Partners announced the hire of veteran talent agent Emily Threlfall Yoon, who will join the agency’s concerts division.

Based in New York, Yoon brings a substantial client roster to ICM Partners, including Christopher Dragon, Thiago Tiberio, and Ludwig Wicki, as well as Ted Sperling, who is already an ICM client through its Theater Division, and Tim Davies, who is also an ICM client through its TV Production division.

Yoon also brings to ICM Erika Noguchi, formally an Associate Manager with Columbia Artists.

Yoon began her career at Columbia Artists, where she was named the youngest Senior Vice President in the storied agency’s 89-year history. While at Columbia, she led the agency’s efforts to expand its commercial symphony business and played a key role in concerts to stages at famed venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera, and Royal Albert Hall to the Hollywood Bowl, Sydney Opera House, and Philharmonie de Paris.

She has developed a reputation for developing and marketing live events, particularly commercial symphonic concerts with notable a-list performers, including working with Disney Concerts to help bring popular Disney animated fare to the stage. The more than 30 “live to picture” concerts include a variety of formats that range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choir.

Current titles include Star Wars Film Concert Series (Episodes IV-The Last Jedi), Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Fantasia, Pixar In Concert, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Muppet Christmas Carol, Toy Story, Coco and Mary Poppins.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing my roster into the ICM Partners fold and expanding the agency’s place within the symphony world. The team at ICM is incredible and for them to be in growth mode at this time speaks volumes to their commitment to the live concert industry, and I couldn’t be happier to be part of that,” said Yoon.

“Emily is a top of her class agent in the symphony and orchestra world, with an incredible reputation and world class clients, which allows us to further our ambitious expansion in the touring business,” added Rob Prinz, Head of Worldwide Concerts, ICM Partners.