New Concert And Esports Arena Announced For Toronto

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Esports organization Overactive Media announced plans for a brand new arena-scale performance venue to be constructed in Toronto.

The project, which will cost an estimated $500 million to build, includes a theatre-style entertainment venue and hotel complex and will be located near Exhibition Place in downtown Toronto.

This privately financed, purpose-built venue, will cater to esports, and serve as home turf of Toronto’s two professional teams, including the Toronto Ultra, who play in Activision’s Call of Duty League and Toronto Defiant which are part of Activision/Blizzard’s Overwatch League).

The arena will also feature concerts from touring musical artists as well as other forms of entertainment, with an eye towards hosting upwards of 200 events a year.

“Today is another important step in the evolution of OverActive Media. We are building a world leading, 21st century sports media and entertainment company and this best-in-class performance venue will be the chosen home for a new generation of fans that think differently about their entertainment choices and experiences,” said Chris Overholt, OverActive’s President and CEO.

“It has always been our intention to develop a venue and hosting strategy and to build a facility that could not only serve as an iconic home for our two franchises, but ultimately emerge as a global hub for major international esport events. We are already in active discussions to attract some of the biggest esport events in the world. This venue will redefine Toronto’s event hosting opportunities in every way,” added Overholt.

The proposed arena is expected to open in 2025.