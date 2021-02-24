Prosecutors Dismiss Bruce Springsteen’s DWI, Reckless Driving Charges

(CelebrityAccess) — Federal prosecutors dismissed charges of reckless driving and driving while intoxicated against rock legend Bruce Springsteen during a virtual hearing on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors said Springsteen’s blood alcohol level did not merit the charges leveled against him. Springsteen told the court that he had consumed “two small shots of tequila” and was ordered to pay a five of $540, which includes court fees.

Springsteen was arrested in November and faced federal charges in the case because he was in a national park when he was arrested. According to the Washington Post, Springsteen’s arrest records stated that he completed several field sobriety tests but declined to take a preliminary breath test.

Springsteen, at the time, admitted to the arresting officer that he had consumed the two shots within a 20-minute minutes of starting his motorcycle.

People charged with DWI at the federal level face fines up to up to $5,000 and up to six months in federal prison.