Bonnaroo Organizers Announce In Person Summer Concert Series

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival announced plans for an in-person concert series to welcome live music back to the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester.

The concert series kicks off on May 28 by bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings, followed by country music singer-songwriter Jon Pardi on May 29th, and a three-night stand by the Avett Brothers from July 2nd – 4th.

Seating capacity at the live shows will be limited and tickets will be sold in groups of four, allowing fans access to a ‘pod’ allowing for social distancing at the event.

Tickets will be sold in groups of four for access to a pod that will be distanced from other groups. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Central on March 19 and $1 of each will benefit the Bonnaroo Works Fund.

