Outside Lands Moves To Halloween Weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Outside Lands festival announced that this year’s event has been pushed back to the fall of 2021 as the U.S. still works to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival is now scheduled to take place at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park from October 29-31, 2021.

“The health and safety of the Outside Lands and San Francisco communities remains our top priority. We are working closely with local and state officials to create the safest festival experience possible. As guidance on openings of public gatherings is shifting rapidly, the move to October allows us the time to work collectively to determine any new safety procedures necessary to implement during the festival. In the meanwhile, please do what you can to help us with this effort by continuing to wear your masks and getting your vaccine when it’s your turn,” festival organizers said in a statement announcing the schedule update.

As a result of the schedule change, the festival’s lineup has been adjusted with Glass Animals, Kaytranada, Lord Huron, Flo Milli, and San Fran favorites 24kGoldn announced for the bill. Headliners announced include Tame Impala, Lizzo, The Strokes, Tyler, The Creator, Vampire Weekend, and J. Balvin, among others.

The festival, which was canceled last year, was originally scheduled for August 2021.