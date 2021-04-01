Spotify’s Global Head Of Country Programming John Marks Steps Down

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — John Marks, Spotify’s Global Head of Country Programming, announced he is stepping away from his role at the music streaming platform.

“This is the result of a mutual agreement between Spotify and me,” states Marks. “It has been a privilege to work at Spotify since the beginning of its Nashville journey. But I am also excited about what adventures might lie ahead. I’m grateful for the relationships I’ve cultivated worldwide during my time at Spotify, and I will carry those with me as I continue with my career. I want to thank Spotify’s editorial team for the work that we have accomplished both in the United States and internationally.”

Marks joined Spotify in 2015 as one of only two employees in Nashville focused on the American country music market and he came to the company after a long career in radio that included stints at terrestrial radio stations such as KSON in San Diego.

As well, he served as Head of Country Music Programming for SiriusXM Radio Inc., helping to raise the profile of dedicated country stations such as The Highway.

Marks has served on the Board of Directors of the Country Music Association (CMA) since 2012 and served on the Board of Directors for the Academy of Country Music (ACM) between 2018 – 2019. He is also the recipient of the 2018 Jo Walker-Meador International Award from the Country Music Association and the 2018 International Services to the Industry Award from the British Country Music Association.