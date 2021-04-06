Country Artist Nate Smith Signs With CAA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Creative Artists Agency announced the signing of up-and-coming country singer-songwriter Nate Smith for worldwide representation in all areas of his career.

Smith, who hails from California, first gained traction in 2019 with the release of his single “Wildfire” which recounts a tale of young love while capturing the zeitgeist of California’s wildfire season.

The track went viral on TikTok and prompted Sony to strike a publishing deal with Smith, who also signed a management deal with Kevin “Chief” Zaruk of The Core Entertainment.

Since then, he’s generated more hits, including “Under My Skin,” “Under My Skin Stripped,” and “Sleeve,” which, cumulatively, garnered more than 28 million streams.

According to CAA, Smith developed an interest in music at a young age, citing influences such as Elvis, Bob Seger, Tom Petty, and Garth Brooks, among others. After a stint in Nashville, where at the age of 23, he signed a development deal with Word Records and a publishing deal with Centricity, he returned to California, where he lost everything he owned in 2019 amid the Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in the state’s history that destroyed the town of Paradise.