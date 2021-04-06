Live Nation Strikes A Sponsorship Deal With Leader Bank For Boston Waterfront Amphitheater

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — New England financial institution Leader Bank announced it has secured a multi-year agreement to be the naming rights partner for the Pavilion concert venue in Boston’s harborside which will become Leader Bank Pavilion.

Located in Boston’s Seaport district, the 5,200-capacity Live Nation-owned venue now known as Leader Bank Pavilion first opened its doors in 1994 and has been known by a variety of names, including BankBoston Pavilion, FleetBoston Pavilion, and most recently the Rockland Trust Pavilion.

“Today is a really exciting day for Leader Bank,” said Jay Tuli, President of Leader Bank. “Over the past 18 years it has been incredible to experience exponential growth as a bank, and today is both a recognition of that growth and a signal of how bright the future is for Leader Bank. With the upcoming re-opening of Leader Bank Pavilion, we are excited about partnering with Live Nation to bring live music back to the fans and introduce them to the Leader Bank brand.”

As part of the sponsorship deal, Leader Bank announced it is launching a social media contest challenging fans to ‘like’ and ‘tag a friend’ on the Leader Bank Facebook and/or Instagram channels to be entered into a raffle to win a VIP package for a mutually agreeable show at the Leader Bank Pavilion.

As well, Leader Bank will also provide its customers with opportunities for VIP experiences at the Leader Bank Pavilion moving forward and will stage activations at the venue, allowing fans to “interact” with the brand.

The financial terms of the sponsorship deal were not disclosed.