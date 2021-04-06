Same Same But Different Festival Returns For A Third Year In 2021

PERRIS, CA (CelebrityAcess) — Same Same But Different, the camping, music and arts festival announced it will be among the first California music festivals to announce dates for its 2021 return.

Set for September 9-12 at Perris Recreational Campgrounds at Lake Perris, in California’s Moreno Valley, the festival will feature four stages of multi-genre music, ranging from folk/American to EDM.

The announced lineup for 2021 includes Big Gigantic, STS9, Clozee, The Polish Ambassador, LSDREAM, Boombox, The Motet, Dirtwire, J. Worra, Moontricks and more.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we’re so excited to finally offer our attendees the best Same Same But Different experience yet,” said Brad Sweet, Co-Producer with Same Same But Different. “We have an amazing lineup this year! We’re excited we can host talent like Big Gigantic in Southern California after they had to postpone their Los Angeles show in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year’s Same Same But Different will be an amazing opportunity for festival goers to enjoy the outdoors, listen to talented musicians perform live and spend time with friends – all things that have been missing for over a year now.”

The festival will also feature a selection of local food trucks, a beachside bar, live painters, arts and crafts workshops and two Floatopia Day Parties on the beach.

Tickets for the fest go on sale on April 9th and will set you back anywhere from $185 to $225. All tickets will be refundable up until the day of the event for those that are sick or may have been exposed.

For more information about Same Same But Different Music Festival and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.ssbdfest.com.