Canadians Grant Paley & Nick Middleton Launch The Midnight Agency

VANCOUVER, BC (CelebrityAccess) — Grant Paley, formerly of Paquin Agency, and Nick Middleton, formerly of Westwood Recordings and The Funk Hunters, have partnered to launch the Midnight Agency.

At launch, the boutique booking agency represents a roster of approximately 30 artists across a variety of genres, including Chali 2na of Jurassic 5, Too Many Zooz, The JB’s (James Brown’s original band), The Funk Hunters (Canada’s first electronic act to be Road Gold Certified), DJ Shub (formerly of A Tribe Called Red), Jessu, Gone Gone Beyond, Odario, DijahSB, Stickybuds, The Librarian, Five Alarm Funk, Moontricks, and more.

As well, the company is also representing some of Canada’s most popular Twitch content creators, including JessU, Pyka, Guns, and The Funk Hunters who stream weekly to audiences of thousands.

Paley, whose career spans more than 20 years in the industry, including the last twelve as a senior agent at Paquin, will serve as president of the newly launched agency.

His co-founder, and agency CEO Nick Middleton, cut his teeth in the industry as 1/2 of the critically acclaimed duo The Funk Hunters, which performed at major events such as Coachella and the Life is Beautiful festival. He’s also handled production work for artists such as U2 and Imagine Dragons. In 2013, he launched the indie label Westwood Recordings and developed an eclectic roster that included DJ Brace, Ill-esha, and Kotek, among others.

“We are once again witnessing a major shift in the agency landscape – a return to boutique, independent, artist-focused companies charged with creating new opportunities in both the digital and live markets. We are proud to be the first new independent agency to launch in Canada since COVID-19 suspended live music. Midnight is about taking back control for our artists, building new revenue streams, and navigating the ever-changing demands of how to deliver art and shared music experiences in a post-COVID era,” said Nick Middleton, Co-Founder & CEO

“After many years working to just find the gigs, I felt compelled to create an agency where working with an artist to fulfill their vision was a top priority. I really missed being a creative person. Our roster at Midnight Agency represents some of the most forward thinking, diverse and technologically savvy individuals I’ve ever met. I look forward to pushing the boundaries with them and changing the way live music experiences integrate with today’s fast moving online platforms and strategies,” added Grant Paley, Co-Founder & President