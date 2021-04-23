Industry Coalition Vax4Live Launched To Help Live Music Events Return Safely

(Hypebot) — A NITO-led coalition of live music companies and trade groups has launched Vax4Live, a campaign to encourage fans to get vaccinated so the U.S. can safely return to live events.

The National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) is leading Vax4Live along with AEG Presents, Bandit Lites, Fox Theatre Atlanta (GA), Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM), the Independent Promoter Alliance (IPA), Red Light Management and Universal Attractions.

The Vax4Live campaign is designed to spread awareness, gather support, acquire partners and prepare calls to action and initiatives that will provide guidance, resources, and factual information regarding vaccination efforts and how we can safely return to live events.

“The initial phase of this campaign, coinciding with the website launch, will focus on getting the word out as far and wide as possible while providing sources to help answer questions and concerns regarding the vaccines. Vax4Live provides a central source through which information can be gathered and we can engage additional partners & organizations to further amplify our efforts” said Wayne Forte of NITO and Entourage Talent in a statement announcing the initiative.

Learn more at Vax4Live.