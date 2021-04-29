Los Angeles’ Independent Concert Companies Form A Coalition To Save Live Music In Southern California

(CelebrityAccess) — A group of Los Angeles-based independent live events companies, including concert promoters, venues, and music festivals, have formed a coalition to advocate for emergency funding, fee reductions, and science-backed reopening plans.

The Los Angeles Independent Venue Coalition (LAIVC) launches with more than 100 members, including some of the city’s most iconic music venues such as the Troubadour, the Viper Room, and Whisky A Go Go, as well as organizations such as Nederlander, Foolish Mortal Productions, and the BeachLife Festival.

“Independent venues are the backbone of the Los Angeles creative economy that generates $139.7 billion and employs over 400,000 local workers,” stated Heather Martin, Co-Founder of LAIVC. “These venues were the first to close and will be the last to reopen at full capacity.”

According to the LAIVC, the organization’s advocacy efforts have already gained support from California lawmakers, including California Assembly member Laura Friedman, who has helped to rally bi-partisan support among her colleagues to request funding to save California’s stages.

In a letter to speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate Pro Tempore Toni Atkin, she wrote: “We write to raise your awareness about independent live music venues throughout the State of California and urge your consideration of including a targeted appropriation in the State Budget specifically for these venues. These independent venues are not only the foundation of our local creative economies, employing thousands of Californians; they also serve as catalysts for socio-economic inclusion and powerful platforms for emerging and independent artists.”

The association currently does not charge membership fees and is currently seeking to expand its reach. A current list of member organizations can be found here: https://laivenueco.org/our-members-2/