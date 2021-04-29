The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel is just funny. Add his superior intellect and you know why he’s successful. Furthermore, he makes you feel included, like his best friend. We cover Jimmy’s roots in Brooklyn as well as Las Vegas, his radio career, his discovery as a TV personality by Fred Silverman to “Win Ben Stein’s Money,” “The Man Show,” Crank Yankers” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Jimmy pulls no punches, either on his TV show or in this podcast. Even if you don’t watch, you should listen, to get a feel for the playing field, to hear how someone makes it!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/id1316200737

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/The-Bob-Lefsetz-Podcast

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2ijDs1tX2oN0DJlnqj1k1u?si=PJqufthPRL-3EKnmaofzXw