Roskilde Festival Canceled For A Second Year

(CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of Denmark’s Roskilde Festival announced that for the second year in a row, the festival will be on hiatus due to the continued prohibition on large-scale events.

The festival, which was scheduled to take place from June 26 through July 3rd, has now been pushed back until 2022.

“Unfortunately, the cancellation doesn’t come as a surprise. But it’s a very sad situation, and we’re devastated by the fact that we can’t meet again at our festival and contribute to recreating the communities that the corona crisis has destroyed for so many. That is needed right now. The cancellation is very serious for our charity society and a severe blow to the growth segment of culture and the ‘food chain’ that helps create the festival,” said Roskilde Festival CEO Signe Lopdrup.

Tickets purchased to the sold-out 2021 edition of Roskilde can be rolled over for 2022 but refunds are also available. Details on the transfer and refund process will be announced as soon as possible, festival organizers said.

“It is an invaluable and crucial help for us that ticket buyers transfer their ticket to 2022. We have experienced a huge support from ticket holders throughout this corona time. Their continued support for us and other cancelled organizers is exactly what can lead us through the crisis. In this way, we can gather again at Roskilde Festival on the other side,” Lopdrup added.

The festival, which is organized by the Roskilde Festival Charity Society annually puts more than 30,000 volunteers to work in bringing the event to life. All profits from the festival are donated to humanitarian, non-profit and cultural work benefiting children and young people in particular. Since the early 70s, Roskilde Festival has donated approx. EUR 54.3 million (DKK 405 million).

In the wake of this year’s cancellation, organizers plan to pivot towards creating other forms of cultural events in order to harness the volunteer power of Roskilde’s supporters.

“Roskilde Festival has always developed over time, and a pandemic and two consecutive years of cancellation will undoubtedly take its toll. But the need for many people to be gathered will never ever lose its meaning. Now we need to team up with our partners, suppliers and all the volunteers to find out how we can move on from here and be present in new ways. We have stood together all the way, and now more than ever there is a need to make room for art, volunteering and new communities.”