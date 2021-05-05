Agent Andy Duggan Joins The Music Department In WME’s London Office

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, WME announced that veteran talent exec Andy Duggan has joined company as an agent in the music department.

Duggan, who will be based in WME’s London offices, comes to the agency from Primary Talent, where he served as a music agent since 2005. His resume also includes a tenure at Profile Artists Agency.

He joins WME with a roster that includes both established artists such as Kano, Neneh Cherry, Mount Kimbie, Django Django, Santigold, Rejjie Snow, Kelsey Lu and Mykki Blanco, as well as rising talent including Yussef Dayes, Greentea Peng, Shygirl, Charlotte Adigéry, and Jockstrap, among others.

“Andy has an exceptional track record of identifying and developing emerging artists and creating unique opportunities for his clients that have evolved with the complexities of the modern music business,” said Lucy Dickins, co-head, music, WME. “He is extremely well-respected within both the UK music community and the global music business and has consistently had his finger firmly on the pulse of the next generation of cutting-edge artists. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

“I am very excited to be joining Lucy Dickins and the rest of the WME team and helping them build upon an already exciting and vibrant London office,” said Duggan. “Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, I feel it will bring about huge opportunities as we start to re-build, and I’m extremely happy to be part of that process at WME, which is excellently positioned to make many positive gains out of such a tumultuous period in the live music industry.”