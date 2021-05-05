Travis Scott’s Astroworld Sells Out In An Hour

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess() –Highlighting the pent-up demand for the return of live events, Grammy Award-nominated, and multi-platinum hip-hop artist Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival fully sold out just an hour after tickets went on sale.

Now in its third year, the Astroworld Festival is set to return to Houston’s NRG Park with an expanded format that will see two days of music on November 5th and 6th.

So far, Travis Scott is the only headliner announced for the festival, but a full lineup is expected in the coming weeks.

While the festival didn’t take place in 2020, the lineup for 2019 included Post Malone, Rosalia, Pharrell Williams, Da Baby, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Megan Thee Stallion, among many others.

A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to the festival’s official charity partner, Cactus Jack Foundation. Founded by Scott, the nonprofit organization looks to empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long-term success. Please visit CactusJack.Foundation to learn more.