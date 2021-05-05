Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone Among The Headliners For The Return Of The Governors Ball Music Festival

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Founders Entertainment announced the lineup for the return of The Governors Ball Music Festival with headliners Billie Eilish, A&AP Rocky, Post Malone, J Balvin, and DaBaby on the bill for 2021.

This year, the festival will move away from its former home at Randall’s Island to the Citi Field complex in Queens from Friday, Sept. 24th through Sunday, Sept. 26th.

For 2021, the festival will be modeled upon the one of a kind 360° layout which was successfully employed at the Founders Entertainment produced The Meadows Music and Arts Festival, which was named Stereogum’s “Best NYC Festival of 2016”.

“The circular design of the event made navigating the grounds a simple chore. No stage was more than five minutes away from the other, and they were situated in such a way that sound bleed was never a concern,” Consequence Of Sound wrote about Meadows Music in 2016.

Other temporary upgrades for the festival’s visit to Citi Field include a full AstroTurf carpet for the venue, as well as other guest-oriented amenities.

“Building a recovery for all of us means reconnecting with the iconic events that make New York City the greatest travel destination in the world,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “As more New Yorkers become vaccinated by the day, we’re proud to support arts and culture and welcome back Governors Ball and their fantastic lineup, including New York City’s own Princess Nokia, A$AP Rocky, and King Princess, among others.”

Other artists announced for 2021 include Megan Thee Stallion, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Ellie Goulding, Leon Bridges, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Portugal. The Man., Burna Boy, Future Islands, Phoebe Bridgers, Jamie XX, Carly Rae Jepsen, Big Thief, Bleachers, and many more.