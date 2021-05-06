Lineup Announced For Summerfest 2021

MILWAUKEE (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Milwaukee’s Summerfest announced the lineup for the 2021 return of the festival, with headliners Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Black Pumas, Wilco, Nelly, Luke Bryan, Rise Against, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Diplo, and many more.

“We could not be more excited to unveil the lineup for Summerfest and introduce a new festival format; more weekends and more headliners, promises to be a big hit among our fans.,” said Don Smiley President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “From first timers, including Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, and Run the Jewels, to Fest favorites including Dave Matthews Band, T-Pain, Styx, and Chris Stapleton, our lineup continues to be one of the most diverse and unique in the industry.”

Many of the dates were rescheduled from 2020 when the event was postponed due the pandemic, but as of yet, not every show has been rebooked, including Justin Bieber, who Summerfest says they are working with management to establish a new date.

Previously purchased tickets for concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest will be honored for the rescheduled date. Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase, 30 days from the announcement of the rescheduled date.

In addition to the lineup for the fest this year, Summerfest organizers revealed plans for a series of special Wednesday Kick-Off Concerts, prior to each weekend of Summerfest with performances from Jonas Brothers, Dave Matthews Band, and one artist, yet to be announced. Ticket holders for the Wednesday Kick-Off Concerts will receive a digital ticket via email for Summerfest 2021, valid for any of the nine days of the festival.