Report: T.I. And His Wife Tiny Are Under Investigation In Alleged Sexual Assaults

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Clifford “T.I.” Harris and his wife, singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, are facing criminal investigation over allegations that include sexual abuse and intimidation.

According to the Times, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they were investigating the details of a report they received last month.

A woman spoke to an LAPD detective in April and claims she was drugged after receiving a drink from Tiny and later sexually assaulted by Harris in an incident that occurred in 2005.

The allegations follow claims in March by attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who said he had been contacted by more than 30 women who made similar allegations, including being drugged, kidnapped, and raped.

At least two of the alleged victims have filed police reports with the LAPD, the Times reported.

As well, earlier this month, a woman also filed a report with police in Las Vegas, alleging she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the couple in 2010

The Harrises have strenuously denied any wrongdoing since the accusations against them became public.