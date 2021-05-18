Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy Announce The Dates For Their Rescheduled Hella Mega Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Pop-punk icons Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy announced the details of their rescheduled package stadium tour, which will hit the road this summer.
The tour kicks off in Dallas on July 24th with 20 addition dates scheduled across the U.S. before concluding at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on September 6th.
The tour includes stadium plays at Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, Citi Field, Fenway Park, as well as some newly added dates at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus on August 17th, and Milwaukee’s Summerfest on September 1st.
Additionally, rising ska band The Interrupters will appear as special guests on the tour.
The rescheduled Hella Mega tour
Saturday, July 24 – DALLAS, TX – Globe Life Field
Tuesday, July 27 – ATLANTA, GA – Truist Park
Thursday, July 29 – HOUSTON, TX – Minute Maid Park
Saturday, July 31 – JACKSONVILLE, FL TIAA Bank Field
Sunday, August 1 – MIAMI, FL -Hard Rock Stadium
Wednesday, August – 4FLUSHING, NY -Citi Field
Thursday, August 5 – BOSTON, MA -Fenway Park
Sunday, August 8 – WASHINGTON, DCNationals Park
Tuesday, August 10 – DETROIT, MI – Comerica Park
Friday, August 13 – HERSHEY, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sunday, August 15 – CHICAGO, IL – Wrigley Field
Tuesday, August 17 – COLUMBUS, OH – Historic Crew Stadium
Thursday, August 19 – PITTSBURGH, PA PNC Park
Friday, August 20 – PHILADELPHIA, PACitizen’s Bank Park
Monday, August 23 – MINNEAPOLIS, MNTarget Field
Wednesday, August 25 – DENVER, CO -Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
Friday, August 27 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA Oracle Park
Sunday, August 29 SAN DIEGO, CA – PetCo Park
Wednesday, September 1 – MILWAUKEE, WI – Summerfest
Friday, September 3 – LOS ANGELES, CADodger Stadium
Monday, September 6 – SEATTLE, WA – T Mobile Park