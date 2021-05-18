Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy Announce The Dates For Their Rescheduled Hella Mega Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Pop-punk icons Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy announced the details of their rescheduled package stadium tour, which will hit the road this summer.

The tour kicks off in Dallas on July 24th with 20 addition dates scheduled across the U.S. before concluding at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on September 6th.

The tour includes stadium plays at Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, Citi Field, Fenway Park, as well as some newly added dates at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus on August 17th, and Milwaukee’s Summerfest on September 1st.

Additionally, rising ska band The Interrupters will appear as special guests on the tour.

The rescheduled Hella Mega tour

Saturday, July 24 – DALLAS, TX – Globe Life Field

Tuesday, July 27 – ATLANTA, GA – Truist Park

Thursday, July 29 – HOUSTON, TX – Minute Maid Park

Saturday, July 31 – JACKSONVILLE, FL TIAA Bank Field

Sunday, August 1 – MIAMI, FL -Hard Rock Stadium

Wednesday, August – 4FLUSHING, NY -Citi Field

Thursday, August 5 – BOSTON, MA -Fenway Park

Sunday, August 8 – WASHINGTON, DCNationals Park

Tuesday, August 10 – DETROIT, MI – Comerica Park

Friday, August 13 – HERSHEY, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sunday, August 15 – CHICAGO, IL – Wrigley Field

Tuesday, August 17 – COLUMBUS, OH – Historic Crew Stadium

Thursday, August 19 – PITTSBURGH, PA PNC Park

Friday, August 20 – PHILADELPHIA, PACitizen’s Bank Park

Monday, August 23 – MINNEAPOLIS, MNTarget Field

Wednesday, August 25 – DENVER, CO -Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Friday, August 27 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA Oracle Park

Sunday, August 29 SAN DIEGO, CA – PetCo Park

Wednesday, September 1 – MILWAUKEE, WI – Summerfest

Friday, September 3 – LOS ANGELES, CADodger Stadium

Monday, September 6 – SEATTLE, WA – T Mobile Park