Lollapalooza To Return At Full Capacity This Summer For Vaccinated Fans

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Lollapalooza, Chicago’s largest music festival, announced on Tuesday that the event will return in full force this summer.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted a video sharing the update about the festival’s return: “It’s happening. @Lollapalooza returns. In alignment with our public health guidance, the world class festival returns to the city later this summer. However, full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required to enjoy the festivities. Get vaxxed. #OpenChicago.”

In the video, Lightfoot, along with Chicago public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady discuss the festival’s return and ‘break the news’ to festival co-founder Perry Farrell and his wife Etty, who seem excited by the prospect of the festival’s return.

The video also featured cameos from Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, who said: “What’s up Chicago? I’ll see you this summer with my good friends, the Foo Fighters, hinting that the band may be on the bill for the fest in 2021.

In a separate statement, Mayor Lightfoot said: “Here in Chicago, the word ‘Lollapalooza’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun — which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult. Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals.”

Lolla, which annually attracts more than 100,000 fans to Chicago, was sidelined by COVID-19 last year.

For 2021, the festival will return to Chicago’s Grant Park from July 29 through August 1st, with than 170 bands across 8 stages of music and welcome fans back to the fold, provided they have been vaccinated.

However, a full lineup won’t be announced until Wednesday.