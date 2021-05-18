Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Debbie Allen, Midori And Dick Van Dyke To Be Honored By The Kennedy Center

(CelebrityAccess) — The 2020 Kennedy Center Honors, which was postponed last year, will take place at a ceremony at the historic venue that caps a week of events from May 17–22.

Recipients to be honored at the 43rd annual Kennedy Center Honors are: multi-disciplinary artist, choreographer, and actress Debbie Allen; singer-songwriter and activist Joan Baez; country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks; violinist Midori; and actor Dick Van Dyke.

“The Kennedy Center Honors serves as a moment to celebrate the remarkable artists who have spent their lives elevating the cultural history of our nation and world,” said Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein. “Debbie Allen moves seamlessly between artistic disciplines and is a cultural ambassador for all while having a monumental impact on dancers of color everywhere; folk icon Joan Baez breathed new life into the genre and powered rock music’s turn toward social and political consciousness; as one of the world’s best-selling music artists, Garth Brooks heightened country music’s profile like no other singer before him; with an international presence for over 35 years, violinist Midori combines graceful precision and expression for performances building connections between art and the human experience; with a charm that has made him one of the most cherished performers in show business history, Dick Van Dyke has brought us beloved film, stage, and TV characters adored by generations of fans, for more than seven decades.”

The awards, which typically take place at the end of December, were postponed last year until May. The Honoree medallion ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Grammy award-winning Recording artist Gloria Estefan will host the awards ceremony, returning for her third time since taking over hosting duties in 2018.

“This past year has taught us many things including the need to be flexible and adaptable,” stated Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. “They say necessity is the mother of all invention. The unusual circumstances inspired and opened up new ways for us to present a deeper experience, and hopefully understanding, of the art and lifetime work of our Honorees. 2020 has also shined a bright light on the impact of how art and culture speaks to our collective human experience. It can meet us at any moment—and sustain us during the most challenging days. Each of the 43rd Kennedy Center Honorees and their work continues to speak to American culture and our national fortitude. We are thrilled to be able to fete these cultural icons in a time where the world and the nation needs the arts more than ever.”