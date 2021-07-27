At Least 71 People Contracted COVID-19 During This Year’s Calgary Stampede

CALGARY, Alberta (CelebrityAccess) — The Calgary Stampede revealed that at least 71 people contracted COVID-19 at the festival which took place in early July.

According to attendance figures provided by the Stampede, that figure represents about 7 infections per day of the festival or a total of 0.01 percent of the 528,998 attendees.

“This year, our community celebration was the first step in the safe return of live events for our city and our country,” says Dana Peers, Interim Chief Executive Officer. “We believe Stampede 2021 was a success. We committed to operating safely, and these results show the effectiveness of the enhanced safety measures that were put in place.”

“The Stampede has gone above and beyond when it comes to safety measures, and events across the country can learn a great deal,” says Dr. Jia Hu, public health physician advising the Stampede. “In context, over the past two weeks, 749 cases were reported across Alberta. The low number of cases associated with the Stampede is not unexpected and reinforces the safe operating measures put in place along with the effectiveness of vaccines.”

The Calgary Stampede was one of the first major in-person events to return in Alberta, taking place just days after the province lifted the majority of public health restrictions.

As well, a rapid testing program put in place for Stampede competitors and festival staff identified zero positive tests among those cohorts during the event, the Stampede said.