Former Live Nation Vet Kate Guarrieri Joins Nederlander

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Nederlander Concerts announced the addition of veteran talent buyer Kate Guarrieri to their booking team.

In her new role, Guarrieri will work with Nederlander’s talent booking division to secure talent for the company’s core venues, including Paso Robles, City National Grove of Anaheim, San Jose Civic, California Performing Arts Center in San Jose, Heart Health Park in Sacramento, and SOMO Concerts in Sonoma County among others.

As well, she will seek to develop new regional and national tours for Nederlander.

“Kate’s national touring experience is a perfect fit to expand our booking department’s efforts,” said Alex Hodges, CEO of Nederlander Concerts. “As we continue to add venues, route, and curate tours, it is essential to enhance our team with seasoned professionals, and we are thrilled Kate is joining our team.”

“I am excited to join the Nederlander Concerts team and look forward to contributing to the growth and success of their touring goals,” added Guarrieri.

Guarrieri joins Nederlander after a stint at Live Nation, where she served as a local talent buyer and national tour director, including stints on the road as a representative for the company on national tours for Fall Out Boy/Paramore, Oddball Comedy Tour, and Muse.

Prior to Live Nation, she started her career in music at B.R.E. Presents in Haddonfield, NJ.