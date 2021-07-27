Slipknot’s Founding Drummer Joey Jordison Dead At 46

(CelebrityAccess) — Joey Jordison, former drummer and founding member of the heavy metal band Slipknot, has died. He was 46.

A statement from a representative of his family said that Jordison passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th. A cause of death was not disclosed.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” the statement said, adding, “To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music.”

Born in Des Moines, Iowa, Jordison helped to form the thrash metal band Modifidious that included several members of his future band Slipknot, including Craig Jones and Josh Brainard, however, the group later disbanded as Jodison’s musical interests shifted towards death metal.

He played with several other local groups, including The Rejects, and the Have Nots before parting ways with both groups to focus on Slipknot.

Jordison played drums for Slipknot and served as a songwriter for the band for the next eighteen years, but left the group in 2013.

According to a statement from Slipknot at the time, Jordison stepped back from the band citing personal reasons but Jordison had a different take on his exit from the group, suggesting that he did not quit and was blindsided by the news that he had been effectively fired, according to Metal Injection.

In 2016, Jordison revealed that he had been diagnosed with acute transverse myelitis with symptoms starting in 2010, but not fully diagnosed until later. The degenerative condition impaired his ability to use drums and eventually progressed to the loss of the use of his left leg, but he was able to recover through medical intervention and physical rehab. It is unclear if his passing was connected with his neurological condition.

In addition to Slipknot, Jordison was a touring member of several major metal bands, and performed live with acts such as Metallica, when Lars Ulrich was ill, Korn, including five shows at Download, Satyricon, and Rob Zombie.

Jordison was also a member of the horror-punk band Murderdolls, which recorded a pair of studio albums before parting ways in 2011.

Following Jordison’s passing, his family said they plan to hold a private funeral service and requested privacy from fans and the media.