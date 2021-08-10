Gordon Lightfoot Injured In A Fall, Sidelined From Touring In August

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist Gordon Lightfoot has been forced to pull out of a series of upcoming performances while recovering from injuries sustained in a bad fall.

According to the CBC, Lightfoot suffered a fractured wrist after falling at his home last week, requiring him to undergo surgery at a hospital in Toronto.

Lightfoot will be sidelined for at least eight weeks as he recovers from the ordeal, the CBC reported.

“He’s doing just fine,” a rep for Lightfoot told the CBC. “He’s still rehearsing. They’re still working with the band but he obviously can’t play right now.”

Shows affected by the schedule change are primarily in the U.S., and include the Roanoke Civic Center on August 10; Paramount Theatre in Charlottesville, VA on August 11; the Strand Theatre in York, PA on August 12; the Warner Theatre in Erie, PA on August 14; the Furth Center in Angola, Ind. on August 15; the Virginia Theatre in Champaign, Il. on August 16; and Casino Rama in Orilla, Ontario on August 20th.

Lightfoot is scheduled to return to the stage on Sept. 15th at the Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH.