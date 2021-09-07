Beverlee Brannigan Named As The Recipient Of The Country Radio Broadcasters 2021 President’s Award

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. announced that Beverlee Brannigan has been named as the recipient of the 2021 CRB President’s Award.

With a long career in broadcasting, Branigan’s career has run the gamut from on-air, programming, the general manager’s chair, to corporate roles. She currently serves as president of Beverlee Brannigan, LLC, a consultancy that helps air personalities and content creators connect with their audiences through confident and effective storytelling.

As well, she is a longtime member of the CRB Board and executive committee, and currently serves as an officer of the organization.

Few people have impacted CRB, CRS, and Country music at the level of Beverlee Branigan. As a highly successful radio professional she has produced great local radio and helped develop the careers of countless country stars. As an officer of the board of directors she brings wisdom, insight, creativity and conscience to all our dealings at CRB. In short, our entire format is much stronger thanks to Beverlee’s talent and commitment,” said CRB/CRS Board President, Kurt Johnson.

The CRB President’s Award is presented to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the marketing, production, growth, and development of the Country Radio Seminar, as well as the multiple services that Country Radio Broadcasters provide to the country radio and music communities.

The award will be presented at the Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Awards Ceremony on October 13 at The Westin in Nashville, Tenn.