Piers Henwood, Nick Blasko Gary Slaight And Derrick Ross To Be Honored At The 14th Annual MMF Canada Honour Roll Awards

(CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, October 27th, Music Managers Forum Canada will recognize some of the leaders of Canada’s music management community during the 14th annual MMF Canada Honour Roll Awards.

MMF Canada will recognize the contributions of Piers Henwood and Nick Blasko (Amelia Artists); Gary Slaight and Derrick Ross (Slaight Music); and Jessie Reyez, Mauricio Ruiz and Byron Wilson during the awards gala, which will take place virtually this year due to the pandemic.

“The Honour Roll was created fourteen years ago to shine a light on the contributions of our management community and their crucial role in a thriving Canadian music industry with impacts here at home and abroad,” says Amie Therrien, MMF Canada Executive Director. “Their work is not always seen or understood but managers are hubs and connectors, keeping all of the balls in the air, and helping artists thrive while continuously adapting to change. We recognize their resilience, innovation, and excellence with the annual Honour Roll Awards and invite you to join us on October 27 to celebrate this year’s honorees.”

Piers Henwood and Nick Blasko (Amelia Artists) have been announced as the 2021 recipients of the Honour Roll Award, which recognizes outstanding achievements and excellence in Canadian and international artist management.

Both Henwood and Blasko learned their trade managing their own bands before becoming professional managers in 2002 when they took on their first client, Tegan and Sara. They have since gone on to advocate for past and present clients including Bedouin Soundclash, Buck 65, Luca Fogale, The Librarian, The Funk Hunters, Astrocolor, Jets Overhead, Flash Lightnin’, Gold & Youth, Luluc, and Fintan

The Brian Chater Pioneer Award this year will be presented to Slaight Music’s Gary Slaight and Derrick Ross. The Brian Chater Pioneer Award is intended to honor individuals who have been instrumental in creating the framework for music management in the Canadian entertainment industries. Previous recipients of the Brian Chater Pioneer Award include Ron Sakamoto (2019), Riley O’Connor (2018), Duff Roman (2017) Michael Cohl (2016), Pegi Cecconi (2015), Brian Chater (2014), Neill Dixon & Steve Propas (2013), Donald Tarlton & Terry Flood (2012), Mary Martin (2011) and Leonard Rambeau (2010).

2021 Banner Year Award (sponsored by SOCAN Foundation) will go to singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, along with mentors and managers Mauricio Ruiz and Byron Wilson.