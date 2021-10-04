New Kids On The Block Announce 2022 ‘Mixtape’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Former boy band New Kids On The Block announced plans for a tour of North America with a collection of special guests that include Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

Produced by Live Nation, the MixTape Tour 2022 kicks off on May 10th at Heritage Bank Center, with stops in markets such as Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta before wrapping at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on July 23rd.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

NKOTB’s Mixtape Tour is a follow up to their 2019 tour, NKOTB’s biggest since they reunited in 2008. The package tour, which also featured Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Naughty By Nature and Debbie Gibson shifted more than 650,000 tickets over the course of the run and grossed an impressive $53.2 million in box office take.

Tuesday, May 10 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Thursday, May 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, May 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, May 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sunday, May 15 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Monday, May 16 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Wednesday, May 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Thursday, May 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Friday, May 20 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena

Saturday, May 21 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sunday, May 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wednesday, May 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thursday, May 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Friday, May 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Saturday, May 28 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sunday, May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

Tuesday, May 31 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Wednesday, June 1 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Thursday, June 2 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Saturday, June 4 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday, June 5 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Monday, June 6 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Tuesday, June 7 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center

Wednesday, June 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Friday, June 10 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Saturday, June 11 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday, June 12 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Tuesday, June 14 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, June 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Thursday, June 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Friday, June 17 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Tuesday, June 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Wednesday, June 22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, June 23 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Friday, June 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, June 25 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sunday, June 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Wednesday, June 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, June 30 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Friday, July 1 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Saturday, July 2 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday, July 3 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Wednesday, July 6 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Arena

Thursday, July 7 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Friday, July 8 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, July 9 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Sunday, July 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Tuesday, July 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thursday, July 14 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Friday, July 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sunday, July 17 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Tuesday, July 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, July 21 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

Friday, July 22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Saturday, July 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena