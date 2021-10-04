New Kids On The Block Announce 2022 ‘Mixtape’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Former boy band New Kids On The Block announced plans for a tour of North America with a collection of special guests that include Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.
Produced by Live Nation, the MixTape Tour 2022 kicks off on May 10th at Heritage Bank Center, with stops in markets such as Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta before wrapping at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on July 23rd.
“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”
NKOTB’s Mixtape Tour is a follow up to their 2019 tour, NKOTB’s biggest since they reunited in 2008. The package tour, which also featured Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Naughty By Nature and Debbie Gibson shifted more than 650,000 tickets over the course of the run and grossed an impressive $53.2 million in box office take.
Tuesday, May 10 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Thursday, May 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Friday, May 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, May 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sunday, May 15 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Monday, May 16 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Wednesday, May 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Thursday, May 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Friday, May 20 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena
Saturday, May 21 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Sunday, May 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wednesday, May 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thursday, May 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Friday, May 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
Saturday, May 28 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sunday, May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena
Tuesday, May 31 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
Wednesday, June 1 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Thursday, June 2 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Saturday, June 4 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sunday, June 5 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Monday, June 6 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
Tuesday, June 7 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center
Wednesday, June 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Friday, June 10 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Saturday, June 11 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, June 12 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
Tuesday, June 14 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, June 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Thursday, June 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Friday, June 17 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Tuesday, June 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Wednesday, June 22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thursday, June 23 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Friday, June 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, June 25 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sunday, June 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Wednesday, June 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thursday, June 30 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Friday, July 1 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Saturday, July 2 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sunday, July 3 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Wednesday, July 6 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Arena
Thursday, July 7 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Friday, July 8 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, July 9 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
Sunday, July 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Tuesday, July 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Thursday, July 14 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Friday, July 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sunday, July 17 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Tuesday, July 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Thursday, July 21 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center
Friday, July 22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Saturday, July 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena